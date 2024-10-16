12 HC judges barred from judicial activities amid student protest

The Supreme Court (SC) today decided to bar 12 High Court judges from conducting judicial activities when the court reopens on October 20.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed took the decision after several hundred students under the banner of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement besieged the HC premises seeking removal of "pro-Awami League fascist judges" today.

"Twelve [HC] judges will not be allocated benches for now, meaning they will not be allowed to take part in judicial activities when the court reopens from October 20," Supreme Court Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan said today.

He made the announcement in front of the protesting students on the SC premises. The agitating students then postponed the movement till Sunday.