Youth arrested over rape of girl

Police arrested a young man on charges of the rape of a second grader in Jhalakathi's Rajapur upazila this afternoon.

The accused, Rezaul Karim Howlader, 22, was arrested following a complaint filed by the victim's family, said Ismail Hossain, officer-in-charge of Rajapur Police Station.

Later, the victim's father filed a rape case with the police station against Rezaul, he added.

Quoting the family members, OC Ismail said around this afternoon, the girl, a Class 2 student in a local primary school, was returning home alone. When it started raining, she took shelter at a roadside house.

Finding the girl alone there, Rezaul raped her.

Hearing screams, locals came to rescue the victim, but Rezaul fled the scene.

After receiving the complaint, police arrested Rezaul from his village in the afternoon. He will be produced before a court tomorrow, the OC said.

Police also said the victim has been sent to Jhalakathi Sadar hospital for medical examination.