Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Thu Jul 10, 2025 07:37 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 09:15 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Woman’s body found in Ctg flat

Thu Jul 10, 2025 07:37 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 09:15 PM
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Thu Jul 10, 2025 07:37 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 09:15 PM

Police recovered 11 dismembered body parts of a woman from a flat in Chattogram's Raufabad area early today.

The victim, Fatema Begum Poli, 32, was from Noakhali.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The incident occurred between 7:00pm and midnight on a JF Tower flat in the city's Paharika Residential Area.

Her husband, Md Suman, a pickup van driver, has gone into hiding after the incident, said Bayzid Bostami Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Kamruzzaman.

He said police recovered several sharp weapons from the flat, including two scissors, a machete, a knife, a boti (traditional cleaver used as a kitchen utensil), and a saw.

Footprints and other evidence were also collected from the flat, the OC added.

Sub-inspector Abid Hossen said being informed by neighbours, police reached the flat around 12:30am and recovered the body parts, which were sent to CMCH for autopsy.

Efforts are underway to arrest the husband, said the OC.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

‘সাবেক আইজিপি মামুন রাজসাক্ষী হলে মুক্তিও পেতে পারেন’

ট্রাইব্যুনালের চেয়ারম্যান জানান, সাবেক আইজিপির রাজসাক্ষী হওয়ার আবেদন বিবেচনায় নেওয়া হবে।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|পরীক্ষার ফল

এসএসসি-সমমানের ফল: বিপর্যয় না বাস্তবতা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে