Woman’s body found in Ctg flat

Police recovered 11 dismembered body parts of a woman from a flat in Chattogram's Raufabad area early today.

The victim, Fatema Begum Poli, 32, was from Noakhali.

The incident occurred between 7:00pm and midnight on a JF Tower flat in the city's Paharika Residential Area.

Her husband, Md Suman, a pickup van driver, has gone into hiding after the incident, said Bayzid Bostami Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Kamruzzaman.

He said police recovered several sharp weapons from the flat, including two scissors, a machete, a knife, a boti (traditional cleaver used as a kitchen utensil), and a saw.

Footprints and other evidence were also collected from the flat, the OC added.

Sub-inspector Abid Hossen said being informed by neighbours, police reached the flat around 12:30am and recovered the body parts, which were sent to CMCH for autopsy.

Efforts are underway to arrest the husband, said the OC.