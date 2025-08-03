Woman found dead after missing for seven days

The decomposed body of an elderly woman was recovered from the Kachamatia river in Ishwarganj upazila of Mymensingh yesterday, seven days after she went missing.

The victim was identified as Johura Khatun, 60, of Makorjhap village in Ishwarganj.

Md Obaidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Ishwarganj Police Station, said on information, police recovered the body from the river in the same village and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy in the afternoon.

Quoting the family members and locals, the OC said the woman went missing from her home around on July 26 morning. Her family searched for her in various places but failed to find her. According to relatives, she had been suffering from mental illness for a long time.

An unnatural death case has been filed with the police station.