Sylhet deputy commissioner transferred amid stone looting controversy

Sarwar Alam appointed as the new DC of Sylhet

Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Magistrate of Sylhet Muhammad Sher Mahbub Murad has been removed from his post amid widespread criticism over the rampant looting of white stones from Bholagonj.

Sarwar Alam, who is currently serving as the private secretary (PS) to Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment adviser, has been appointed as the new DC of Sylhet. The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification regarding the transfer today.

According to sources at the Chief Adviser's Office and the Cabinet Division, the government has expressed dissatisfaction with the local administration over the stone looting incident.

An officer, seeking anonymity, said, "The government is considering recalling the 21 joint secretaries from the 24th batch who are currently serving as DCs in the field. Sylhet DC Muhammad Sher Mahbub Murad is from the 27th batch. Hence, I see no reason for his removal unless there was a special cause."

Another officer said, "From what it seems, this transfer might have happened because he failed to play the right role regarding the stone looting issue. This indicates that more reshuffles in the local administration may follow."