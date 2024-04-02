Stop hill cutting at Sajek in Rangamati: HC

The High Court today ordered the government to stop cutting hills at Sajek in Baghaichhari upazila of Rangamati.

The court also issued a rule asking authorities concerned of the government to explain why the administration's inaction to stop the hill cutting should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil came up with the order and rule following a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) seeking necessary directives.

Additionally, the court directed the administration to form a monitoring team to ensure that no one can cut hills without permission from the Department of Environment.

Senior lawyer Manzill Murshid appeared for the petitioner. He was assisted by lawyers Sanjay Mondal and Zahid Talukder. Deputy Attorney General Pratikar Chakma represented the state.

During the hearing today, lawyer Manzill Murshid told the HC that an influential group is destroying the natural balance at Sajek and its environment by cutting its hills, which must be stopped.

But no action was taken against them even though reports were published in the media. He appealed that the court's direction was necessary as the matter is related to public interest.

He also said that according to Section 6B of the Environment Conservation Act -995, cutting hills without permission is prohibited. But the influential group is destroying the nature defying the law.