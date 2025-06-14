Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Sat Jun 14, 2025 09:05 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 09:07 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Six held in Gazipur for attempting robbery posing as police

Sat Jun 14, 2025 09:05 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 09:07 PM
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Sat Jun 14, 2025 09:05 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 09:07 PM
Photo: Collected

Police have arrested six men in Gazipur for allegedly attempting to commit robbery while posing as members of law enforcement.

The arrests were made this afternoon in the Mirer Bazar area under Pubail Police Station, said Officer-in-Charge Amirul Islam told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The arrestees are Sabbir Rahman (23), Simant Khan (20), Anand Molla (22), Shahriar (19), Fahim Sarkar (24), and Riday (20).

During the operation, police recovered two toy pistols, imitation walkie-talkies, police uniforms, handcuffs, police stickers, caps, lights, and other items typically used by law enforcers, the OC added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনের প্রস্তুতির পাশাপাশি নিরপেক্ষতা নিশ্চিতে কর্মকর্তাদের প্রতি সিইসির আহ্বান

কঠোর নিরপেক্ষতা বজায় রাখতে এবং কোনো রাজনৈতিক দলের স্বার্থে কাজ না করতে কর্মকর্তাদের প্রতি আহ্বান জানান সিইসি।

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচন কমিশনকে সহায়তায় আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনী প্রস্তুত: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে