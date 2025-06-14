Six held in Gazipur for attempting robbery posing as police

Police have arrested six men in Gazipur for allegedly attempting to commit robbery while posing as members of law enforcement.

The arrests were made this afternoon in the Mirer Bazar area under Pubail Police Station, said Officer-in-Charge Amirul Islam told The Daily Star.

The arrestees are Sabbir Rahman (23), Simant Khan (20), Anand Molla (22), Shahriar (19), Fahim Sarkar (24), and Riday (20).

During the operation, police recovered two toy pistols, imitation walkie-talkies, police uniforms, handcuffs, police stickers, caps, lights, and other items typically used by law enforcers, the OC added.