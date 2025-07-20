Seized bus torched by miscreants in Faridpur

Miscreants set fire to a bus that had been seized following a road accident and was parked near Karimpur Highway Police Station in Faridpur Sadar upazila last night.

The incident occurred around 11:30pm along the Dhaka-Khulna highway, adjacent to the police station in Karimpur area under Kanaipur union.

Firefighters from Faridpur fire service rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control shortly.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Karimpur Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Salauddin Chowdhury said the bus, owned by RSF Paribahan, had been involved in a road accident in Madhukhali ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Following the accident, police seized the vehicle and parked it about 150 yards away from the station, near the roadside.

"Typically, the vehicle was kept under the watch of representatives from the bus owner. But since Saturday afternoon, no one was guarding it. Around midnight, we received news that the bus was on fire," the OC said.

"We are yet to confirm who set the vehicle ablaze," he added.