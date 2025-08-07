Railway staffer stabbed to death in Netrakona

An employee of Bangladesh Railway was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants in Netrokona's Purbadhala upazila early yesterday.

The victim, 28-year-old Md Kakon Mia, worked as a pointsman at Gauripur Railway Station, said OC Nurul Alam of Purbadhala Police Station.

"The incident occurred around 1:00am when Kakon was returning home from Dapunia Bazar. As he reached a deserted area, miscreants intercepted and stabbed him with a knife," the OC said.

Locals took him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The body has been sent to the morgue for autopsy.