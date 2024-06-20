MP Azim Murder: Suspect Siam bought meat grinder

Police suspect it was used to dispose of the body of the slain MP

A meat grinder, suspected to have been used to dispose of the body of murdered Awami League MP Anwarul Azim, was purchased by the assailants from a shop in Kolkata's New Market, West Bengal CID sources have claimed.

Investigators said Siam Hossain, one of the suspects, bought the grinder for Rs 2,200. Siam is in the custody of West Bengal CID after being brought from Nepal following his arrest in the Himalayan country.

CID sources claimed since the entire lump of flesh could not be minced with the grinder, small pieces were flushed into the septic tank of the New Town apartment where the MP was suspected to be killed.

CID recovered nearly five kilograms of flesh from the septic tank. The forensic test of the flesh has established that the flesh was that of a man.

CID is trying to ascertain the exact places from where the murder weapons were procured so that they can collect corresponding CCTV footage and build a strong case using electronic evidence in the court.

The investigators have recovered the entire conversation between the lawmaker and Celesty Rahman who is suspected of having lured him to the New Town flat, and has also found out that it was Siam who handled the MP's WhatsApp messages after his murder.

Sources said West Bengal CID has decided to request DMP to track down another woman who had reportedly accompanied Azim on his visit to Kolkata in either January or March this year. The questioning of this woman, who was found to be sharing messages with Celesty, may help reveal the extent of the criminal conspiracy behind the murder, claimed the sources.

Lawmaker Azim went to Kolkata on May 12. Nine days later, India and Bangladesh police said he was murdered at a Kolkata flat.

Police suspect that political rivalry along with a feud over gold smuggling may have played key roles behind the murder of the Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker.