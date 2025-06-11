Man’s hacked body recovered from Mirpur-11

Police yesterday recovered the body of a man bearing multiple hack wounds from a roadside in the capital's Mirpur-11 area.

The victim, Rakibul Hasan, also known as Paper Sunny, was found with his hands cuffed behind his back and legs tied with a scarf, said Sub-Inspector Humayun Ahmed of Pallabi Police Station.

"We are not sure whether the handcuff was looted from a police station or if the criminals bought it from somewhere. We are investigating it," he said.

Notably, many police stations across the country were broken into and looted in the aftermath of the July uprising.

Shafiul Alam, officer-in-charge of Pallabi Police Station, said they suspect Rakibul was killed sometime between Monday night and early yesterday.

On information, police rushed to the spot around 8:00am and recovered the body from Block-B of Mirpur-11.

Rakibul's mother Rozina Begum said he was brought up in the Murapara Bihari camp in Mirpur-12, but had been living in Savar with his wife, where he sold clothes on the roadside near the Savar Bus Stand.

"Rakibul came to Mirpur-12 and dropped his wife off at his father-in-law's house in another Bihari camp around 8:00pm. He immediately left saying he would meet his friends and return at night.

"I called him around 11:00pm but no one picked up. Some people came to our house early in the morning [yesterday] and told me that my son was found lying in a pool of blood in Block-B."

Demanding justice, she said, "My son was brutally killed. I want justice for my son's murder."

SI Humayun said Rakibul is accused in at least one narcotics case, adding that police were trying to identify the killers and determine the motive behind the murder.