Man remanded over threats to DU teacher

A Dhaka court has placed Aman Ullah, a furniture store manager, on a two-day remand in a case filed under the Cyber Security Ordinance for allegedly issuing threats to a Dhaka University teacher online.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubur Rahman issued the order yesterday after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sought a three-day remand for interrogation, said a sub-inspector at the court.

The case was filed on June 29 with Dhanmondi Police Station by Anowar Hossain, manager of Essa Garden CNG Filling Station in Cumilla, accusing five to six unidentified individuals of posting derogatory remarks about DU professor Chowdhury Saima Ferdous on Facebook and issuing threats via WhatsApp.

Saima is the daughter of BNP leader and former Cumilla-9 MP Monirul Haque Chowdhury. According to the case documents, she owns the Cumilla filling station.

CID officials said Aman, 28, who is originally from Chandpur, was arrested in the Sonaimuri area in Noakhali on the same day the case was filed.