Man hacked to death in Gendaria

A man was hacked to death allegedly over previous enmity in the Dhaka's Gendaria area early today.

The deceased, identified as Ariful Islam Babu, 35, a staffer at a local CNG-run auto-rickshaw garage.

The incident took place around 5:30am under a building beside the Dayaganj rail tracks, said police and family members.

In critical condition, Babu was first taken to a local clinic and then shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 8:00am, said Inspector Md Farouk, in-charge of the hospital police camp.

Babu's wife Ayesha Akhter alleged that a group of four to five local people – including Robin, Shahin, Masud, and Kader – attacked her husband with machetes. "They struck him in the head, both arms, and legs, leaving him bleeding on the ground. They also took away his mobile phone before fleeing," she said.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Sub-inspector Md Ripon Islam of Gendaria Police Station said they have heard about the incident and are trying to gather more information.

No case was filed as of the filing of this report.