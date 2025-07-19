Gopalganj violence: Fresh case filed, total 306 arrested

A new case has been filed with Gopalganj Sadar Police Station over the recent clashes centring the National Citizen Party's (NCP) "July March", bringing the total number of cases in connection with the incident to four.

The case accuses Awami League activists of attacking police, vandalising and setting vehicles on fire, blocking roads, and engaging in anti-state activities, police said.

Over the past two days, police have filed cases in Sadar, Kashiani, and Kotalipara upazilas, naming leaders and activists of the Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League.

Gopalganj Sadar Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Mir Mohammad Sajedur Rahman told reporters that the latest case was filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, following incidents of vandalism and arson in the Satpara area and road blockades using felled trees.

Sub-Inspector Shamim Al Mamun filed the case late last night, naming 54 individuals and accusing 350 unnamed persons. So far, 44 people have been arrested in connection with this latest case.

With this, the number of accused across four cases in Gopalganj has risen to 3,008, with 358 individuals named specifically.

Meanwhile, authorities today relaxed the ongoing curfew in Gopalganj for 14 hours -- from 6:00am to 8:00pm -- offering some relief to day labourers, rickshaw-pullers, and small traders who have been struggling for the past few days.

During a visit between 11:30am and 1:30pm, this correspondent found that most shops remained closed due to the weekly holiday declared by the Businessmen's Association. Police were seen deployed at key points across the town.

Chayon Mallik, a rickshaw-puller from Ghochher Char area, said, "I didn't earn a single penny in the past two days. Today, I could finally get on the streets, and a few passengers have boarded. But I still feel scared -- anything can happen at any time."

Fruit trader Rahman Sheikh, speaking at the town's kitchen market area, said he had returned after three days to try selling fruits, though the town remained relatively empty.

Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) M Rakibul Hasan said, "As the situation has slightly improved, the curfew has been relaxed for the day. However, law enforcement remains on high alert."

On Wednesday, July 16, the NCP's programme triggered multiple incidents of clashes, vandalism, arson, and crude bomb explosions in Gopalganj town, which left five people dead. Later that evening, the district administration imposed an indefinite curfew across the municipality.