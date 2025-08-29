Freeze 120 bank accounts of ex-land minister

Court passes order

A Dhaka court yesterday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to freeze 120 bank accounts of former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, his family members, and their beneficiaries over corruption allegations brought against them.

The former land minister and others deposited Tk 44,24,70,965.87 in these accounts.

Judge (in-charge) Md Ibrahim Miah of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Moshiur Rahman, who is leading the investigation team, submitted an application in this regard.

In the application, the ACC official said that Saifuzzaman and others might attempt to transfer the money from the accounts at any time and from anywhere. If they do so, it could hinder the investigation into the allegations brought against them. Therefore, an order was required to prevent such transfers.

On July 9, the same court directed the ACC to freeze 26 Beneficiary Owner's (BO) accounts owned by Saifuzzaman, his family members, and their beneficiaries over similar corruption allegations.

The former land minister and others deposited Tk 576,08,77,730 in these accounts.