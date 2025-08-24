Four bodies recovered from Buriganga remain unidentified

Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Sun Aug 24, 2025 04:08 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 24, 2025 04:10 PM

A day has passed, yet the four bodies recovered from the Buriganga river yesterday remain unclaimed.

Their identities could not be confirmed as no one has come forward to claim them, said Abdullah Al Mamun, superintendent of Dhaka district river police.

Besides, digital fingerprint matching could not be carried out as the bodies have already decomposed and their fingerprints are unusable, he told The Daily Star around 3:15pm.

Locals spotted the bodies floating at different points of the river between yesterday afternoon and evening.

On information, law enforcers recovered the bodies and sent them to Sir Salimullah Medical College morgue for autopsy.

The deceased include a child aged between 4 and 5, two women—one around 25 and the other about 30—and a man aged about 40, police said.

Monirul Haque Dablu, officer-in-charge of Keraniganj Model Police Station, had said, "The hands of a male and female bodies were tied, and injury marks were visible on them."

