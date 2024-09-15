Ex-public admin minister Farhad placed on five-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed former public administration minister Farhad Hossain on a five-day remand for interrogation in a case filed over the death of garment worker Rubel during the mass protest.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah passed the order after police produced him before the court seeking a seven-day remand in the case, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

A Rab team arrested Farhad in Dhaka's Eskaton area early today and handed him over to Adabor police.

On August 22, Rafiqul Islam, father of the victim, filed the murder case with Adabor Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 147 others.

In the case statement, the complainant alleged that some of the accused, as per instruction, directly or indirectly took part in the attack on hundreds of students, including Rubel, who were protesting at Ring Road in Adabor on August 5.

Rubel suffered critical bullet wounds and died of his injuries at a hospital two days later, the statement said.