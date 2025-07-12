Ex-Jubo Dal leader shot dead in Khulna

Unidentified assailants shot dead a former Jubo Dal leader in front of his house in Khulna city yesterday afternoon.

The victim, Molla Mahbubur Rahman, 42, was the vice-president of the Daulatpur unit of the BNP's youth wing.

Quoting witnesses, Mir Atahar Ali, officer-in-charge of Daulatpur Police Station, said the attackers first shot Mahbub and then severed the tendons in both of his legs to ensure his death.

Mahbub had been expelled after a photo of him wielding a machete went viral during a clash between students and outsiders at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) on February 18.

Witnesses said three men on a motorcycle approached and opened fire while Mahbub was cleaning his car near his house in the Maheshwarpasha West Para area around 1:30pm.

Locals said Mahbub had a long-standing rivalry with a group involved in drug dealing and had come under attack on multiple occasions since August 5 last year.

OC Atahar said police were conducting drives to arrest the attackers. The body of Mahbub was sent to Khulna Medical College morgue for an autopsy.