Dipjol, aide sued over 'throwing acid, assaulting' woman

Film actor Monwar Hossain Dipjol and his aide were sued today for allegedly throwing acid and assaulting a woman in Dhaka's Gabtoli cattle market on June 2.

The other accused in the case is his personal secretary, Md Faisal.

Rashida Akhter, a resident of Dhaka's Jatrabari area, filed the case against them with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbub Alam in this regard.

After the hearing, the magistrate recorded her statement and directed the CID to investigate the matter and submit a report by August 6.

In her complaint, the victim said she went to Gabtali Cattle market to buy sacrificial cattle at around 5:00pm on June 2. Later she came to know that Dipjol was at his office in the market and went there to meet him as she was a fan.

However, Dipjol asked her to leave, and then got angry seeing her in his office and asked his men to drive her out. His men later assaulted her and threw acid at her, leaving her seriously injured, as per the complaint.

Later, she took treatment from Dhaka Medical College Hospital and went to Darussalam Police Station to file a case against them.

However, police did not register the incident as a case and advised her to take it to court instead.