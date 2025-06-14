Chhatra Dal leader stabbed to death

Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Sat Jun 14, 2025 03:30 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 04:30 AM

A local Chhatra Dal leader was stabbed to death in Sohanati village of Gauripur upazila in Mymensingh yesterday.

Humayun Kabir, 21, was the joint general secretary of Chhatra Dal's Sohanati union unit.

Quoting locals, Gauripur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Didarul Islam said Humayun had reportedly warned a suspected drug dealer against selling narcotics. "This may have provoked a planned attack on him."

Protesting the murder that took place around 5:45pm, a group of agitators set fire to several houses in the area.

Fire service personnel and police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

Gauripur Upazila Chhatra Dal Member Secretary Md Moniruzzaman Manik said, "The murder happened over previous enmity."

He called for the immediate arrest of those responsible.

OC Didarul said police are trying to arrest the perpetrators.

"This was not a political murder. More details can be given after an investigation," he said.

