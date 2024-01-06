Bus set on fire in Ctg

Crime & Justice
Sat Jan 6, 2024 01:02 AM Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 01:23 AM
Photo: Collected

A fire set by unidentified miscreants partially burnt a passenger bus in the port city's Nayabazar-Eidgaon area last night.

However, no casualty was reported.

Deputy Commissioner (DC-west) Nihad Adnan Taian of Chattogram Metropolitan Police told The Daily Star, "The incident took place around 11:00pm at Eidgaon kitchen market area of Nayabazar."

He said the driver of the passenger bus went home to have dinner after parking it beside the road.

Miscreants set fire to the bus taking the opportunity and fled the scene, he added.

Locals doused the blaze, said the DC.

