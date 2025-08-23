Building caretaker killed in Purba Raja Bazar wall collapse

Two construction workers injured

A 60-year-old man was killed and two construction workers were injured when an old boundary wall collapsed next to an under-construction building in Dhaka's Purba Raja Bazar this noon.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hossain, caretaker of the building, said Emaul Haque, officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Police Station.

Abul died on the spot after the boundary wall, around 50 feet long, suddenly caved in while he was standing nearby, the OC said.

Two construction workers, Mohammad Miraj, 25, and Hafizur Rahman, 35, were also injured in the incident while working inside the building.

Locals rescued them and rushed them to hospitals before police arrived at the scene.

Miraj was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, while Hafizur is undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), police said.

Anwar Hossain, Miraj's brother-in-law and a witness, claimed the wall had been in a vulnerable condition for a long time.