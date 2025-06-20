Bodies of child, beheaded man found in Brahmanbaria

Police recovered the bodies of a beheaded man and a 10-year-old boy from two separate areas in Brahmanbaria today.

The boy was identified as Md Rahim, son of Asad Ali of Syedtula village under Sarail upazila. However, the identity of the man, aged around 35, could not be confirmed immediately, police said.

Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bijoynagar Police Station, said locals discovered the man's body lying on a pile of water hyacinths beside a road in Taanmonipur village under Bijoynagar upazila this morning.

"Initial investigation suggests the man's throat was slit and his body dumped on a water-hyacinth-filled waterbody after the murder. We have launched an investigation to determine the motive and identify those responsible," said the OC.

In a separate incident, police recovered the body of 10-year-old Rahim from a canal in Syedtula village under Sarail upazila this afternoon.

According to Rahim's family and police, he had gone missing yesterday afternoon. Locals spotted his body floating in the Jafar canal near his house and informed police.

Rafiqul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station, said Rahim's body has been sent to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for autopsy. "We are investigating the case," he added.