Atiqul, Palak shown arrested in separate July uprising cases

One accused in attempted murder of businessman, the other linked to truck driver’s death

Former Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam and former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak were shown arrested today in two separate cases filed over the July uprising.

Atiqul was shown arrested in a case filed over attempting to kill businessman Ishtiaque Mahmud on July 18 last year while Palak was shown arrested in another case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station over the death of truck driver Mohammad Hossain on July 19 the same year.

Former acting Gazipur City Corporation mayor Asadur Rahman Kiron was placed on a three-day remand in the same case in which Atiqul was shown arrested.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate M Mizbah Ur Rahman passed the order after Atiqul and Kiron were produced before the court by Investigation Officer Md Nazmul Sakib, sub-inspector of Uttara East Police Station.

Palak was shown arrested when police produced him before another court with an application in this regard.

On July 18, 2024, Ishtiaque Mahmud along with his friends, guardians and local people took part in a protest. At that time, he was hit by bullets during an attack by police and Awami League men in front of Nawab Habibullah High School at Uttara sector-4.

Ishtiaque later filed the attempt to murder case with Uttara East Police Station accusing 126 people, including former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah-Al Mamun on October 29 last year.