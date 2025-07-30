Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Wed Jul 30, 2025 11:14 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 11:33 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

5 arrested over attack, looting of Hindu homes in Rangpur

Wed Jul 30, 2025 11:14 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 11:33 AM
Star Online Report
Wed Jul 30, 2025 11:14 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 11:33 AM
Photo: Collected

Five persons were arrested in connection with a case filed over the recent attack on the Hindu community and vandalism and looting their valuables in Rangpur's Gangachara upazila.

The joint force members arrested them, confirmed officials at the media wing at Police Headquarters.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A case was filed last night against 1,200 unidentified individuals on vandalism and looting charges.

The attack on the Hindu community at Aldadpur Balapara village of Betgari union took place in two phases -- first on Saturday night and then once again on Sunday afternoon -- by people protesting a Facebook post allegedly by a local teenager, hurting religious sentiment.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সচিব বিদেশ সফর শেষে ফিরবেন ৩ আগস্ট, অবসর ৪ আগস্ট

‘জ্যেষ্ঠ কর্মকর্তারা যখন এমন আচরণ করেন, তখন পুরো প্রশাসনের জন্যই বিষয়টি লজ্জার হয়ে দাঁড়ায়।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গুলশানে চাঁদাবাজি: রিয়াদের বাসা থেকে ২ কোটি ২৫ লাখ টাকার চেক জব্দ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে