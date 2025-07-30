5 arrested over attack, looting of Hindu homes in Rangpur

Five persons were arrested in connection with a case filed over the recent attack on the Hindu community and vandalism and looting their valuables in Rangpur's Gangachara upazila.

The joint force members arrested them, confirmed officials at the media wing at Police Headquarters.

A case was filed last night against 1,200 unidentified individuals on vandalism and looting charges.

The attack on the Hindu community at Aldadpur Balapara village of Betgari union took place in two phases -- first on Saturday night and then once again on Sunday afternoon -- by people protesting a Facebook post allegedly by a local teenager, hurting religious sentiment.