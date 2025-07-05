3 murders in 10 days spark alarm in Gazipur’s Kapasia

Police link killings to personal feuds

Three separate murders within the span of 10 days in Gazipur's Kapasia upazila have sparked concern among residents, prompting calls for stronger administrative action to prevent further violence.

On July 4, Jahidul Islam, 28, a migrant worker, was hacked to death by a group of assailants in Aral Madhyapara village under Sanmania union.

According to police, Jahidul was at a grocery shop around 11:30pm when 10-12 attackers called him out and attacked him with locally made weapons.

He was critically injured and later died while undergoing treatment at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

Kapasia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Joynal Abedin Mondal said the murder appears to be linked to a dispute over drug money among acquaintances.

"Legal action is underway following investigation," he added.

On July 1, Naeem, 24, was killed in Behai Duar village of Karihata union.

Police said he was beaten to death by a group seeking revenge for a prior attack in which Naeem allegedly injured a neighbour Sohel Rana two months ago.

OC Mondal confirmed that five individuals were arrested in connection with the murder.

On June 25, Nargis Akter, 45, a homemaker from Dharpara village, was killed during a domestic altercation.

Her nephew-in-law, Nazmul Sheikh, 30, allegedly stabbed her following a long-standing family dispute, reportedly stemming from missing gold ornaments during Ramadan, according to the OC.

She was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Kapasia residents have expressed concern over these recent surge in violence.

Salauddin Ayyubi, a local, said, "Three murders in such a short span of time, the administration needs to take stricter action."

"This series of murders is worrying. If it continues, none of us will feel safe," said Maulana Shefaul Haque, a resident of Digdha village.

"We need to find a way to overcome these incidents quickly. The role of the administration is most important now. If the administration is strict, then these crimes can be suppressed," he added.

Kapasia Additional Superintendent of Police Asaduzzaman acknowledged the incidents but dismissed claims of deteriorating law and order.

"Two cases stem from family disputes and one from a previous conflict. So I would say there is no sudden deterioration in the law and order. There is no need for the common people to panic. Legal action has been taken in these incidents," he said.