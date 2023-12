Police recovered the body of a youth beside a rail line in Tarail area under Azimnagar union of Bhanga upazila in Faridpur around 3:00pm today.

The deceased is Sojib Dhali, 20, of Tusharkandi village under Sadar upazila, reports our Faridpur correspondent quoting police.

Bhanga police said upon information, they recovered the body and notified the family members.