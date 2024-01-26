Two-year-old dies after being run over by three-wheeler in Gazipur

A two-year-old child died after being run over by a battery-run three-wheeler near the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila this morning.

The child, Ruman, was the son of Nazim Uddin of Suntia village under Sadar police station of Jamalpur district.

Ruman was run over around 10:00am, Shah Kamal, officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station, told our Gazipur correspondent.

Locals said Ruman's parents lived in a rented house in Sreepur's Lichu Bagan Road area. They said Ruman suffered head injuries when a speeding batter-run three-wheeler ran him over this morning.

The locals took him to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex, where the duty doctor pronounced him dead.

The dead body of Ruman has been handed over to the family, the medical officer of the emergency department of the health complex said.

The body was handed over without an autopsy as per the family's request, OC Shah Kamal said.

The driver of the battery-run three-wheeler fled after the accident.