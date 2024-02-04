Two killed as bus hits rickshaw-van

Two people were killed when a bus crashed into a battery-run rickshaw-van in Kalihati upazila of Tangail yesterday.

The accident occurred on Bangabandhu Bridge East Link Road in Salla area around 1:00pm, said police and witnesses.

The rickshaw-van passengers -- Abdus Sattar, 35, from Gohaliabari village; and Abdul Momin, 36, from Kurshabenu village in the upazila -- died on the spot.

Nazmul Hasan, a sub-inspector of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station, said they seized the passenger bus of Hanif Paribahan.