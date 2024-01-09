Two bikers killed in Rajshahi road accident

Two motorcyclists were killed in an accident on the Taherpur-Puthia road of Rajshahi's Puthia upazila this morning.

The deceased were identified as Mohabbat Ali Sadek, 25, son of Akkas Ali, and his nephew Abu Sayeed Sarwar, 22, son of Jeker Ali, of Tetulia Dakkhinpara area under Sadar upazila, reports our local staff correspondent quoting Saidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Puthia Police Station.

The accident took place around 10:30am when the speeding motorbike carrying the two went under a bus of "MP Safari" coming from the opposite direction.

Both died on the spot, said the OC quoting eyewitnesses.

The bodies were sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.