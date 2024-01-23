Three killed, four injured in Jhenaidah road accident

Three people were killed and four others injured as a CNG-run autorickshaw collided head-on with a sand-laden truck in Maheshpur upazila of Jhenaidah today.

The incident took place in the Bhalaipur area of ​​Maheshpur-Khalishpur road around 7:30 am, said Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Maheshpur Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Kashem Mia, 55, of Ghugri village, and Alamgir Hossain, 36, and Kamal Hossain, 60, of Pantapara village in the upazila.

The injured are Taslima Khatun, 25, Salim Hossain, 52, Akidul Islam, 36, and Kalu Mia, 62.

Quoting locals, OC Mahbubur said when the auto-rickshaw was heading towards Khalishpur from Maheshpur in the morning, it collided head on with the truck coming in from the opposite direction.

There was dense fog on the road at the time of the accident.

Kashem and Alamgir died on the spot and five other passengers suffered injuries.

Maheshpur Upazila Health Complex physician Rajibul Islam said the injured were brought to the hospital but were later referred to Jashore Sadar Hospital for better treatment. Kamal Hossain died on the way.

The police said the truck was impounded but the driver managed to flee.