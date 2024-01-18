Settling an accident with Tk 72,000

No case filed after truck knocks down two power poles, demolishes 2 houses, 2 shops in Rajshahi

A driver of a sand-laden truck yesterday lost control over the wheels and knocked down two electric poles severing electricity in Syampur area of Rajshahi city's outskirts. Not only that, the truck came to a stop only after demolishing 4 more structures -- 2 houses and two shops.

However, Mahbubul Islam, the truck driver, said the owner of the vehicle settled the matter with the affected persons with Tk 72,000, nearly avoiding any troubles.

Md Tawhidur Rahman, OC of Katakhali Police Station, said he heard that the victims settled the matter for money and he hasn't received any complaint yet.

"Affected persons request us (police) not to seize the truck as they negotiated the matter. But we took the truck to the police station as it also damaged properties of NESCO (Northern Electricity Supply Company)," the OC said.

The accident occurred at 4.30am, when the dump-truck losing control hit two electric poles, and entered the houses and shops, said the OC.

The truck driver who received injures on his forehead and right hand was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, said Khairul Islam, a leader of Fire Service and Civil Defense.

"The truck driver was stuck inside the cabin, he informed us that his helper fled after the accident," he said.

Electric supply to the area was cut off just after the accident occurred creating a bang, said Rajibul Bashar, one of the affected persons.

"The electricity supply is yet to resume," he told this correspondent at 6.30pm.

Rajibul Bashar and three other affected persons -- Keyarul Islam, Anarul Islam, and Md Momin -- negotiated the losses with Tk 72,000 through Md Jony Islam, a Awami League worker at Syampur area, the affected persons said.

When contacted, Md Jony Islam said, "I worked as a middleman as the truck owner and affected persons negotiated. Otherwise, the legal process would take time."

"We offered compensations to NESCO too," he said adding that the matter with NESCO is going to be settled today.

The OC said the affected persons declined to file any complaint. NESCO too was yet to file any complaint till 7.30pm.

"If the NESCO do not file any complaint, we will return the seized truck to the its owner," the OC said.

Md Nekamul Islam, an executive engineer of NESCO denied of any negotiation attempt.

"We will file a general diary as per rules," he said adding that the electricity supply to the area was affected for restoration works of the damaged electric poles.