Police constable killed in Sylhet road accident

A police constable died after a bus hit his motorcycle from behind at Hilalpur in Sylhet's Golapganj upazila this morning.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hossain, 27, a constable at Bahubal Police Station in Habiganj. He was the son of Moshahid Ali of Sheikhpara village in Zakiganj upazila.

The accident took place around 11:00am when he was heading to his home in Zakiganj, said Masudul Amin, officer-in-charge of Golapganj Police Station.

"A bus that was heading in the same direction hit his motorcycle from behind, leaving Abul Hossain dead on the spot. The bus driver is on the run, and we are trying to arrest him."

The body was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy.