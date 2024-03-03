Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sun Mar 3, 2024 02:50 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 3, 2024 04:12 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Police constable killed in Sylhet road accident

Star Digital Report
Sun Mar 3, 2024 02:50 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 3, 2024 04:12 PM
Photo: Collected

A police constable died after a bus hit his motorcycle from behind at Hilalpur in Sylhet's Golapganj upazila this morning.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hossain, 27, a constable at Bahubal Police Station in Habiganj. He was the son of Moshahid Ali of Sheikhpara village in Zakiganj upazila.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The accident took place around 11:00am when he was heading to his home in Zakiganj, said Masudul Amin, officer-in-charge of Golapganj Police Station.

"A bus that was heading in the same direction hit his motorcycle from behind, leaving Abul Hossain dead on the spot. The bus driver is on the run, and we are trying to arrest him."

The body was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বন্যপ্রাণী পাচারের ‘ট্রানজিট’ বাংলাদেশ

প্যাটাগোনিয়ান মারা। কিছুটা খরগোশ ও কিছুটা হরিণের মতো দেখতে এই প্রাণীর আবাসস্থল দক্ষিণ আমেরিকার প্যাটাগোনিয়ার বিশাল এলাকাসহ আর্জেন্টিনার অনেক জায়গায়। এই তৃণভোজী স্তন্যপায়ী প্রাণীটি উপমহাদেশের এই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

৮ মাসে সর্বোচ্চ রেমিট্যান্স ফেব্রুয়ারিতে ২.১৬ বিলিয়ন ডলার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification