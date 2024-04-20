Man, son killed after being hit by bus on Dhaka-Ctg highway

Wife injured, admitted to DMCH

A man and his seven-year-old son were killed and his wife was injured after a bus hit them on Dhaka-Chattagram highway in Narayanganj this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh Dakua, 35, and his son Lokesh Dakua of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila.

The incident occurred around 7:35 am in Bandar upazila, said Traffic Inspector Abu Nayeem Siddiqui of Kanchpur Highway Police Station.

Quoting locals, police said Suresh along with his wife and son were crossing the highway when a Chattogram-bound bus hit them.

Lokesh died at the scene while his father succumbed to injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Suresh's wife Nipu Roy, 30, is undergoing treatment at the DMCH.

"We came to Sri Sri Loknath Brahmachari Ashram and Temple in Baradi area for prayer last night. We were crossing the highway when the bus hit us. My son was holding his father's hand, and I was behind them with our bags. I lost everything in an instant," she said.

Police are searching for the vehicle and driver involved in the accident, the inspector said adding that legal action will be taken once they are identified.

No case has been filed in this regard, the traffic police official said in the afternoon.