Gas cylinder blast in Bhashanchar: Another Rohingya child dies

A minor girl who suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast at Bhashan Char Rohingya camp in Noakhali on Saturday died at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital today, taking the death toll from the blast to two.

The deceased was identified as Mubassara, 4, said Assistant Sub-inspector Nurul Alam Ashique, in-charge of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital police outpost.

On Saturday, nine people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a Rohingya camp in Bhashanchar.

Of them, seven were taken to CMCH for treatment where Russel, 3, succumbed to his injuries on that day.

Currently Jobaida, 22, Rosmina, 5, Robi Alam, 5, Amena Khatun, 24 and Sohel, 5 are undergoing treatment at the hospital, said Director of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital, Brigadier Shamim Ahsan.

Of them, Roshmina received 50 percent burn injuries while Robi received 45 percent, Amena eight percent, Sohel 52 percent and Jobaida 25 percent burn injuries.