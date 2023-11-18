Four killed, 10 injured in two districts

At least four people were killed and 10 others injured in road accidents in two districts yesterday, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Faridpur, two cops were killed and three of their colleagues injured when a bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw that was carrying them in Bhanga upazila.

Of the deceased, Nazmul Islam, 28, was a nayak of Bhanga Highway Police Station while Nasir Hossain, 31, a constable, police sources said.

The injured -- Zakir Hossain, Ibrahim Hossain and Mithwaiching Marma, constables of the police station -- were taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, said Officer-in-Charge Ziarul Islam.

The OC said the five policemen were going to Faridpur for official purposes. Following the accident, their auto-rickshaw overturned, killing the three on the spot.

In Munshiganj, two people were killed and seven injured as a bus hit the island on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway in Sreenagar upazila.

A Dhaka-bound bus of Dola Paribahan lost control in the Kewatkhali area and hit the island, said Kanchan Kumar Singh, in charge of Hansara Highway Police Station.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately, said the OC.

The accident halted traffic movement on the route for some time, the OC said, adding that the bus was removed from the scene and vehicular movement was restored soon.