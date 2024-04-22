Fire at Gazipur dyeing and washing factory brought under control

A fire broke out in a dyeing and washing factory in BSCIC (Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation) Industrial area in Gazipur's Tongi this afternoon.

The fire originated around 2:00pm, our local correspondent reports.

On information, four fire engines rushed to the factory and brought the fire under control after one hour, said Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence office.

No casualty was reported in this incident, he added.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage could not be known immediately, he also said.

Fire service officials are still at the scene to put out the fire, according to Tongi fire service.