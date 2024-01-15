Fire at Gazipur cotton factory under control

Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Jan 15, 2024 11:31 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 12:33 AM

Photo: Collected

A fire that broke out at a cotton factory in Kharajora area of Gazipur's Kaliakor was brought under control after two hours.

Two fire engines went to the cotton factory near Chan Mia Rice Mill and brought the fire under control around 9:50pm, said Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of control room of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

The fire broke out around 7:30pm.

The cause behind the fire could not be known yet.

No casualties were reported.

