Ferry capsize in Padma: Body of crew member recovered

Fire service rescued the body of the sole missing crew member of the sunken ferry Rajanigandha from the Padma river in Bahadurpur area of Manikganj's Harirampur upazila.

The body of Humayun Kabir, second engine master of the ferry, was found 12km downstream from the accident spot around 4:30pm, five days after the ferry sank near Paturia ferry ghat, reports our Manikganj correspondent quoting Shah Md Khaled Nawaz, deputy general manager (commerce) of Aricha Regional Office of BIWTC.

The ferry sank in the Padma near Manikganj's Paturia Ghat with nine vehicles including a covered van, pickup van and truck on January 17 morning.

Kabir remained missing even though 20 of the 21 people, including the driver and helper of vehicles and ferry staff, returned to safety.