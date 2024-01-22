Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Jan 22, 2024 09:04 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 10:12 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Ferry capsize in Padma: Body of crew member recovered

Star Digital Report
Mon Jan 22, 2024 09:04 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 10:12 PM

Fire service rescued the body of the sole missing crew member of the sunken ferry Rajanigandha from the Padma river in Bahadurpur area of Manikganj's Harirampur upazila.

The body of Humayun Kabir, second engine master of the ferry, was found 12km downstream from the accident spot around 4:30pm, five days after the ferry sank near Paturia ferry ghat, reports our Manikganj correspondent quoting Shah Md Khaled Nawaz, deputy general manager (commerce) of Aricha Regional Office of BIWTC.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The ferry sank in the Padma near Manikganj's Paturia Ghat with nine vehicles including a covered van, pickup van and truck on January 17 morning.

Kabir remained missing even though 20 of the 21 people, including the driver and helper of vehicles and ferry staff, returned to safety.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
কারসাজি করে দাম বাড়ালে দরকার হলে জেলে পাঠানো হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

কারসাজি করে দাম বাড়ালে দরকার হলে জেলে পাঠানো হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘এর আগে একবার পেঁয়াজের ক্রাইসিস, তারপর বস্তাকে বস্তা পচা পেঁয়াজ ফেলে দিলো। এটা কোন ধরনের কথা! মানুষের খাবার নিয়ে খেলা, এটার তো কোনো অর্থ হয় না।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

করপোরেট প্রতিষ্ঠান প্রতিযোগিতা করে ধান কিনে অবৈধ মজুত করলে ব্যবস্থা: খাদ্যমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification