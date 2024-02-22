Accidents & Fires
Staff Correspondent
Thu Feb 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 22, 2024 03:39 AM

Bus staffer crushed to death between two vehicles

A bus counter manager was crushed to death between two buses in the capital's Jatrabari area yesterday.

The victim, Rakibul Hasan Nasir, 50, was the manager of a Banaful Bus counter. He was from Barishal's Ujirpur, said one of his relatives.

Victim's colleague Suman Khan said Rakibul was assisting a bus in leaving the counter at Jatrabari around 4:00pm. At that time, a bus of another paribahan was  heading towards another counter. Rakibul got stuck between the two buses and was seriously injured.

Doctors declared him dead when he was taken  to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police camp.

