8 injured in Mohakhali filling station fire

At least eight persons were injured after a fire broke out at the Royal Filling Station in Dhaka's Mohakhali area tonight.

The fire originated around 8:08pm. Two fire engines brought the blaze under control around 8:36pm, Rozina Akter, duty officer of Fire Service control room, said.

Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Industrial Police Station, said it is an accidental fire, not an act of sabotage.

The police official suspected the fire was caused by gas cylinder explosion.

The injured were taken to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, sources at the burn institute told The Daily Star.

Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

The injured are Mamun Sheikh, 28, Md Rana, 30, Jibon, 26, Salauddin, 45, Amir Hossain, 32, Kamal Hossain, 50, Abul Khair, 40, and Masum, 24.

Fire officials, however, said an investigation is needed to determine the cause of the fire.