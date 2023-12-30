4 of a family die from electrocution

Four of a family were killed after being electrocuted in Mymensingh's Nandail upazila today.

The deceased were identified as Anwara Begum, 55, her son Jamal Uddin, 35, and Jamal's daughters Faiza, 6, and Faria, 4.

Police and locals said Jamal was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession and had been living with family members at Birghoshpala village in the upazila, reports UNB.

Jamal plugged his battery-run auto-rickshaw into an electric board to be charged at his house on Saturday noon. The vehicle somehow got electrified.

At first, Jamal was electrocuted as he stepped into the vehicle. Hearing his screams, his daughters rushed to save him and met the same fate.

When Anwara tried to save them, she also got electrocuted.

Hearing the news, locals rushed to the house just to find all the family members dead.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Shahab Uddin Bhuiyah said the electrocution happened when Jamal was bringing out the vehicle which got electrified earlier.

Nandail Model Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Abdul Majid said they recovered the bodies from the spot after hearing about the incident.