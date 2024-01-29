3 killed, 19 injured in Netrakona, Mymensingh road accidents

At least three people were killed and 19 were injured in separate road crashes in Netrakona and Mymensingh today.

In Netrakona, a woman was killed and nine others including a mother and her three-year-old boy were injured, in a road accident on Netrakona-Kalmakanda road this morning.

The victim was identified as Baby Akter, 20, of Montola village in Kalmakanda, reports our Mymensingh correspondent quoting police.

Quoting locals, Mohammed Lotful Hoque, officer-in-charge of Kalmakanda Police Station said two CNG-run auto-rickshaws collided head-on at Dubiarkona area, killing the young woman on the spot and injuring nine others around 11:30am.

Police rescued the injured, including Baby's husband Maruf Biswas and took them to Kalmakanda Upazila Health Complex. Later, they were referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

In Mymensingh's Bhaluka upazila, a Dhaka-bound truck overturned at Bhaluka Shahid Minar area on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, claiming the life of Nazmul Huda Ansari, 40, and injuring seven others.

The incident occured around 1:00pm, said Md Ataur Rahman, OC of Bharaduba Highway Police Station in Bhaluka.

The injured were admitted to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, and four of them were referred to MMCH, said the OC.

Meanwhile, in Ishwarganj of Mymensingh, a collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a truck resulted in the death of a passenger and injuries to three others at Morakhola area on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj road around 1:30 pm, said Mohammad Mazedur Rahman, OC of Ishwarganj Police Station.

The injured were taken to MMCH.

Police recovered the bodies and seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.