29 dead, 153 hurt in road crashes since June 5

At least 29 people were killed and 153 others injured in road crashes in 16 districts since June 5.

In Bagerhat, a man died and eight others were injured after a bus crashed into a tree in Fakirhat early yesterday.

The man, aged approximately 35, died at the scene, said Sheikh Nuruzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mollahat Highway Police Station, adding that his identity had not been confirmed yet.

The driver and seven other passengers were injured, he added.

In Narsingdi, three young men were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a bus on Monday night, said Ismail Hossain, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Shibpur.

The deceased, Saiful Islam, 22, Ashiq, 22, and Apu, 20, were residents of Mirzakanadi village in the upazila.

In Khulna, two people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and an electric three-wheeler near Rupsha bridge early Monday, reports UNB.

The victims are three-wheeler driver Rafiqul Islam, 56, and passenger Tanzil, 12, said Abdur Rahim, OC of Lobonchora Police Station.

In Barishal's Gournadi upazila on Sunday night, at least 30 passengers were injured in a collision involving four buses on Dhaka-Barishal highway, said police.

In Faridpur, Riyan Hossain, 20, of Dasar upazila in Madaripur, was killed and another injured when a bus hit their motorcycle in Bhanga upazila on Sunday evening, said Mohammad Rokibuzzaman, OC of Bhanga Highway Police Station.

In Matlab, Chandpur, three-wheeler driver Siddiqur Rahman, 50, and a man named Tapan Choudhury, 35, were killed and six others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an auto-rickshaw on Sunday afternoon, said Saleh Ahmed, OC of Matlab South Police Station.

In Araihazar, Narayanganj, Khaleda Begum, 55, and her daughter-in-law Farzana Begum, 22, died after an auto-rickshaw fell into the Meghna river from a ferry at Bishnandi terminal on Saturday.

The victims were residents of Nabinagar, Brahmanbaria, police said.

In Munshiganj, Akash Hawlader, 33, was killed when his motorcycle collided with another bike on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway on Saturday.

He was a resident of Shariatpur, said firefighters.

In Lalmonirhat, at least 55 people were injured after a bus crashed into a roadside ditch in Budartal area early Saturday, said Lalmonirhat sadar police.

In Pakundia, Kishoreganj, Dulal Mia, 45, and Shahab Uddin, 55, of Pakundia upazila, and Sarwar Hossain, 15, of Nandail, Mymensingh, were killed and three others injured in separate crashes on Friday, police said.

In Melandah, Jamalpur, Fulmoti Begum, 45, was killed after being hit by a motorcycle on Friday afternoon, said Melandah police.

In Munshiganj, Masud Rana, 45, died while his wife and two children were injured in a crash in Sreenagar upazila on Friday afternoon, said firefighters.

In Mymensingh, Parvez Mia, 35, and his son Hasan Mia, 8, were killed and 12 others injured as a bus crashed into a mosque by the Mymesningh-Sherpur road on Friday morning, police said.

In Chattogram, three people were killed after a train hit several vehicles on the Kalurghat Bridge Thursday night, said police.

In Jamalpur, a 10-year-old girl was killed and her father injured after a bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Bakshiganj Thursday morning.

The deceased, Anisa Akter, lived in Gazipur, said highway police.

In Jhenaidah, three of a family, including a child, were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle in Shailkupa on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased are Mustafa Hossain, 38, of Mailmari village in Shailkupa, his wife Selina Khatun, 35, and their eight-year-old son Mahin Hossain, said police.

In Gazipur, at least 25 people were injured when two buses collided on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Tongi on Thursday afternoon, said Tongi police.

In Brahmanbaria, two passengers and a driver of a three-wheeler were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and the auto-rickshaw on Nabinagar-Companiganj road on Thursday morning.

Abul Kashem and Sohag Mia were passengers while the driver has not been identified yet, Nabinagar police said yesterday.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to the report.]