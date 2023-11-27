2 killed, 2 hurt as truck hits rickshaw-van

A rickshaw-van puller and his passenger were killed and two persons injured after a truck hit the vehicle in Parbatipur upazila of Dinajpur on Saturday night.

The rickshaw-van puller Lalu Mia, 48, from Delopara village, died on the spot and Abdul Mozid, 50, from Uttar Salondar village in the district, succumbed to his injuries at Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, said police.

Hafiz Mohammad Raihan, inspector (investigation) of Parbatipur Police Station, said the rickshaw-van was going to Parbatipur town from Chandipur village carrying three passengers.

The accident happened on Parbatipur-Phulbari road around 9:30pm when it arrived at Haldibari village.