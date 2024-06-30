2 killed, 12 injured as two buses collide head-on in Rajshahi

A head-on collision between two buses resulted in the deaths of two bus drivers and left 12 passengers injured on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj highway in the Kamarpara-Abhaya area of Godagari upazila on Saturday night.

The deceased are Ratan Sutradhar from Bholahat upazila of Chapainawabganj and Asadul Haque from Belkuchi of Sirajganj.

Abdul Matin, the officer-in-charge of Godagari Police Station, said that around 11:00pm, a Madina Travels bus travelling from Chapainawabganj to Rajshahi collided with a Hanif Paribahan bus coming from Dhaka to Chapainawabganj. The collision happened when the Madina Travels bus, attempting to overtake a truck at high speed, struck the Hanif Paribahan bus head-on.

Both buses were severely damaged, said OC Abdul Matin.

The injured were taken to Godagari 31-bed Hospital and Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Police recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent them to the morgue for autopsy.

The accident resulted in a significant traffic jam, extending about 10 kilometres on both sides of the highway. The situation was finally brought under control after the two buses were removed from the road, according to the OC

Authorities are further investigating the incident to determine the exact cause and any potential negligence involved.