2 Ishwardi EPZ officials killed as bus hits microbus in Pabna

Two officials of Ishwardi EPZ were killed and three others were injured when a bus hit a microbus carrying the officials on Dashuria-Kushtia highway in Pabna this morning.

Both the deceased -- identified as Amit Kundu, 40, of Radhanagar in Pabna Sadar upazila and Nasim Hossain, 45, of Sheikhpara village in Ishwardi upazila – were the officials of Renesa Limited.

Ashish Kuman Sanyal, officer-in-charge of Pakshey Highway Police Station, said a Pabna-bound bus from Kushtia hit a microbus in Mirkamari area of Ishwardi around 8:00am. The road was covered with dense fog when the incident occurred.

Details about the injured could not be known immediately.