2 including schoolboy killed in Dhaka road accidents

Two people including a school student were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka's Mugda and Gendaria areas.

The accidents happened early today and last night.

The schoolboy Md Mahin Ahmed, 13, was son of Masum Ahmed of Kishoreganj's Bajitpur upazila. He along with his family used to live in Mugda area.

The victim's elder brother Mahfuz Ahmed said Mahin, a class seven student of Motijheel Government Ideal School, went out of the house to meet a friend last night.

A vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation crashed into him while walking on the road around 9:30pm, leaving him critically injured, he said.

He was first rushed to Mugda General Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, said the hospital's police outpost In-Charge Md Bachhu Mia.

In another incident, a vehicle hit a woman while she was crossing the road in Padma Bridge Railing Project Ghonti Ghar area under Gendaria police station around 3am.

Pedestrians said that the victim sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Later, she was taken to DMCH's emergency department where she was declared dead, Bachhu Mia said.

The concerned police stations were informed about the road crashes, he added.