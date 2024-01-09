2 hurt as CU shuttle train rams human haulier

Two people were injured when a shuttle train of Chittagong University (CU) hit a human haulier at No 2 Rail Gate level crossing near the Sholoshohor Railway Station in Chattogram yesterday.

The human haulier, coming in from the wrong direction, ignored the gateman's signal and got onto the rail tracks before the gates were lowered, leading to the collision, said Sholoshohor Railway Station Assistant Station Master Shirin Akhter.

The incident occurred around 3:20pm when the CU-bound shuttle train crashed into the human haulier, leaving two people injured.

The injured were identified as Md Aziz, 48, of the district's Sitakunda upazila, and Amir Hossain, 17, of the Halishahar area of the port city. Both were passengers on the human haulier.

They were later admitted to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital, said Nurul Alam, in charge of CMCH police camp.