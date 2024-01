Two young men died after being run over by a train in Jamalpur's Malandah upazila yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Mujibor, 18, and Shakil Miah, 19, of Rugnai village, said police.

Quoting locals, Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Railway Police Station, said that the Dewanganj-bound Commuter Express ran the victims over in the Durmut area around 12:30pm.

Police recovered and sent the bodies to Jamalpur District Hospital morgue for autopsy.